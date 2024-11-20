Meet Santa in his secret workshop: A VIP holiday experience comes to Long Island City

Nov. 20, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A new Santa Claus experience is coming to Long Island City this winter, offering families an opportunity to book personalized VIP experiences with Santa over the holidays.

Santa’s Secret Workshop, founded by actor Carl Hendrick Louis and located at 32-00 Skillman Ave., aims to provide more than just a rushed shopping mall experience for children visiting Santa in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

The workshop, which will run from Friday, Nov. 29, until Christmas Eve, allows families to book 25-minute private appointments with Santa, accommodating up to seven people at a time and eliminating long wait times at conventional Santa experiences.

Louis, who worked as a department store Santa last Christmas, said he saw first-hand the impact that a meaningful visit with Santa could have on a child, adding that he was inspired to create a “different kind of magic” that wasn’t diluted by long waits or rushed visits.

“Our goal is to create unforgettable memories for families while celebrating the spirit of the holidays,” Louis said. “We’ve designed the Santa’s Secret Workshop experience with both magic and inclusivity in mind, giving every member of the family an enjoyable, personalized, hassle-free experience.”

Louis said Santa’s Secret Workshop provides a personalized meeting with an “all-knowing” Santa, who aims to create “the kind of joyful surprise and wonder that lights up a child’s face” by knowing important details about their lives, such as their favorite toy or a special achievement from the last year.

The workshop features a guided tour that begins in a “secret location” before moving into Santa’s Mail Room and eventually reaching Santa’s Study. Louis said every elf and Santa working at the location is a professional actor to ensure a higher level of charm for every child who visits in the lead-up to Christmas.

Families can also choose between a black or white Santa, with plans to expand the options in the future.

Louis, who will play the black Santa at the workshop, said the workshop will provide meaningful work for New York-based actors while helping families get in the festive spirit.

“Together, we’ve created a magical experience that celebrates children and families during the holiday season,” Louis said. “Our team is dedicated to honoring the spirit of generosity and imagination while also providing meaningful work for artists in our theater community. This isn’t just a visit to Santa—it’s a reminder that the true magic of the holidays is found in the moments we share with the ones we love.

“I am a Queens native, Long Island City resident, and a parent. I have long considered leveraging these passions to create something special for my community.”

Learn more at santassecretworkshop.com.