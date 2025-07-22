Coffee Project NY unveils the Coffee Palmer, a new summer blend

July 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Nothing says summer like iced coffee and lemonade, but if mixing them together might seem a little far-fetched, Coffee Project NY has a surprise for you with its newest product, the Coffee Palmer, blending the best of both worlds for a refreshing twist this summer.

The independent coffee roaster unveiled the summer-themed drink at an exclusive event on Wednesday, July 16, at 21-10 51st Ave. in Long Island City. The event featured a first taste of the refreshing blend of coffee and lemonade, inspired by the classic Arnold Palmer, along with a mocktail crafting activity.

The newest drink blends 60% of Coffee Project’s signature house-roasted “Woke up in New York” drip coffee with 40% tart lemonade which is lightly sweetened with natural Turbinado sugar. The cold and refreshing drink is the latest in a line of summer specials, including fruity drinks like their Summer Breeze, a nitro cold brew infused with 100% pineapple juice and coconut syrup; Summer Friday, a coffee blend with notes of pineapple, rose, lychee, and yogurt; and the Yuzu Spritz, with matcha or espresso.

The coffee retailer, educator, and roaster first opened the Academy at Coffee Project NY in Long Island City in late 2019 after first opening a coffee shop in the East Village in NYC in 2015, followed by a Brooklyn branch in 2018. The brand’s owners, Chi Sum Ngai and Kaleena Teoh, sought to provide an elevated coffee experience to the neighborhood. The expansive space includes a cafe, roastery, and coffee literacy library, and has become known as the first and only Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certified premier training campus in New York City.

Ever the innovator in the coffee realm, the Wednesday morning event, which began at 10 a.m., provided a fun twist to a typical morning routine, letting guests tap into their inner barista and mixologist by crafting their own mocktail concoction to enjoy at the Academy while mingling with guests. For those who are looking to give the Coffee Palmer a try, the drink is officially available beginning July 23, and can be found online at their website, as well as in stores throughout NYC where available.

For more information, visit their website or follow them on Instagram at @Coffeeprojectny