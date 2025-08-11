Construction completes on new 417-unit apartment building in Long Island City

Aug. 11, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has officially wrapped up for Link Apartments QPN, a 26-story housing complex with 417 units at 41-46 27th St. in Long Island City.

Exterior work on the property was completed in July, a little over a year after the building was topped out in May 2024. Leasing launched for Link Apartments QPN last April. As of mid-August, there are eight available units being shown off on Link Apartments QPN’s website, ranging in starting monthly rental price from $4,250 to $7,995.

The 417 units, which range in size from studios to two-bedroom units, include 126 affordable units. In addition to these units, the property also features 7,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and over 35,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities.

Among the amenities available in each unit are luxury plank flooring, washers, dryers, complementary window treatments, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-height quartz backsplashes, soft-close cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, tilted wet walls and skyline views. The complex is also pet-friendly.

The indoor and outdoor amenities available at Link Apartments QPN include 24-hour concierge, a lobby lounge, an outdoor pool and sun deck with cabanas and an outdoor shower, a rooftop terrace with skyline views, barbeque and outdoor dining areas, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio, co-working spaces, a library nook, a game room, a zen courtyard, a pet spa, a dog run, storage for bikes and other items, on-site retail and direct access to the adjacent Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains.

The building is now completely enclosed by a charcoal-hued brick facade. It also surrounds a fenestration of staggered windows on the broad northern and southern elevations of the building and frames a glass curtain wall located on the narrow eastern and western faces. The base of the property also features an entrance to the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

Grubb Properties purchased 41-46 27th St. in 2021 for $63 million. Shortly after acquiring the property, they managed to secure a 20% floor area bonus in exchange for making upgrades to the entrance of the Queensboro Plaza subway station. These upgrades included making a new street-level entry point, a new staircase and a new ADA-compliant elevator.

While Grubb Properties developed Link Apartments QPN, the 311-foot-tall building was designed by Handel Architects.