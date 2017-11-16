Mar. 7, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

A representative from NYC Health + Hospitals delivered a presentation on the city’s asylum seeker response to members of the Queens Borough Board Monday, March 6. The main point of discussion was centered on how the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) in Queens has been helping these asylum seekers adjust to such a major transition.

According to NYC Health + Hospitals Director of External Affairs Laura Atlas, there are approximately 350 to 400 asylum seekers currently living at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Long Island City, which has been serving as a HERRC by providing around 150 rooms for these migrants. Atlas stated that the first priorities for arriving migrants is to help provide them with ways to reconnect with family members or friends, whether they live in the United States or elsewhere, as well as to provide immediate medical care.

“People have been through extremely grueling journeys to get here,” Atlas said. “Oftentimes they have been completely disconnected from healthcare for months, if not longer. There are children arriving who have never received basic child medical care. There are expectant mothers arriving who also require a lot of medical attention.”