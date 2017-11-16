Most recent
Queens Borough Board hears presentation on local response to aid asylum seekers
Queens Borough Board hears presentation on local response to aid asylum seekers

Mar. 7, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

A representative from NYC Health + Hospitals delivered a presentation on the city’s asylum seeker response to members of the Queens Borough Board Monday, March 6. The main point of discussion was centered on how the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center (HERRC) in Queens has been helping these asylum seekers adjust to such a major transition.

According to NYC Health + Hospitals Director of External Affairs Laura Atlas, there are approximately 350 to 400 asylum seekers currently living at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel in Long Island City, which has been serving as a HERRC by providing around 150 rooms for these migrants. Atlas stated that the first priorities for arriving migrants is to help provide them with ways to reconnect with family members or friends, whether they live in the United States or elsewhere, as well as to provide immediate medical care.

“People have been through extremely grueling journeys to get here,” Atlas said. “Oftentimes they have been completely disconnected from healthcare for months, if not longer. There are children arriving who have never received basic child medical care. There are expectant mothers arriving who also require a lot of medical attention.”

Read More
0

More News
Bill to ban youth tackle football in New York state has been a decade in the making

Mar. 3, 2023 By Robbie Sequeira

For nearly a decade, state Assemblymember Michael Benedetto has embarked on a legislative effort to eliminate tackling in youth football for ages 12 and under, and shift toward non-contact flag football. Responses to the bill over that time — and the possibility of scaling back full-contact and tackling in youth football — have set off intense and sometimes visceral reactions. Benedetto told the Bronx Times he’s been accused of attempting to “wussify” the game of football, a sport that has long-revered playing through pain.

Read More
0
Queens Together celebrates launch of Eats in Queens Restaurant Month

Mar. 1, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Members of Queens Together and restaurant owners across the borough gathered at Nangma Restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday, March 1, to celebrate the beginning of Eats in Queens Restaurant Month. In total, more than 185 restaurants across Queens are taking part in the event, with around three dozen organizations sponsoring it, including QNS, The Queens Courier, Queens Post, Jamaica Times, Flushing Times and Bayside Times.

Read More
0
Load More Articles

Most Discussed

In the Spotlight