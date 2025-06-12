Local rabbi condemns antisemitism tied to LIC development, urges unity

June 12, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

In the wake of antisemitic rhetoric surfacing amid public discourse over the OneLIC neighborhood plan, a Long Island City religious leader is urging residents to reject hate and come together in solidarity.

Rabbi Zev Wineberg of Chabad LIC issued a powerful public statement today denouncing antisemitic flyers and comments that have circulated in connection with opposition to the city’s long-term development vision for the neighborhood.

“What began as a conversation about development has been hijacked by voices promoting antisemitic conspiracies and deeply offensive stereotypes,” Rabbi Wineberg said. “These messages are not only untrue—they are dangerous, and they evoke centuries of pain and persecution for our people.”

The flyers and online remarks in question falsely characterize Jewish residents and organizations as covert influencers behind land use decisions and gentrification in western Queens. Their appearance has triggered backlash from across the Jewish community and raised alarm among elected officials and advocacy groups.

In his remarks, Rabbi Wineberg referenced the teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson—encouraging the community to respond to hate not with fear or silence, but with action and compassion.

“As the Rebbe taught, when you are confronted with darkness, the answer is to bring more light,” he said. “That means standing up, being proud, and increasing in acts of goodness and kindness.”

He called on fellow residents, community leaders, and city officials to clearly and forcefully reject antisemitism in all its forms.

Chabad LIC, located at 10-29 48th Ave., said it is continuing its programs with “a renewed sense of purpose,” welcoming open dialogue and inviting residents from all backgrounds to participate in positive community-building efforts.

“Jewish people are not outsiders. We are your neighbors. We belong here,” said Wineberg.