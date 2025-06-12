Get your K-Pop Fix! Korea Fest heats up LIC this Sunday

June 12, 2025 By Jessica Militello

K-culture takes center stage in LIC this weekend.

Korea Fest is bringing the best of Korean food, music, and traditions back to Western Queens this Sunday, June 15, with an all-day celebration at Culture Lab LIC. The free event runs from 12 to 9 p.m. and promises a full lineup of K-pop performances, street food vendors, art and cultural showcases.

The event, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, is the latest stop in Korea Fest’s 2025 season — a vibrant celebration packed with live dance performances, DJ sets, and a full-blown K-pop dance party to keep the energy high from day to night.

Now in its second year, Korea Fest first launched at Culture Lab LIC in September 2024 to a wildly enthusiastic crowd. The overwhelming response led organizers to expand the festival into a summer-long tour across Queens. This year’s season kicked off in May on Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, will continue with a stop on Steinway Street in Astoria on Aug. 10, and will wrap up with a final LIC encore on Sept. 6.

This Sunday’s LIC edition promises more excitement than ever, featuring over 20 food vendors, exclusive giveaways, merch booths, and live DJ sets from DJ Nari, DJ Poon, and DJ Tsubee. K-pop dance crews including K-Pulse, Twilight, Clara Kim, LeeMoon, and F4MX will take the stage, alongside a special martial arts performance by the CMA Demonstration Team.

At its core, Korea Fest is a tribute to Korean cuisine and culture, spotlighting everything from bold street food to infectious pop beats. Attendees can expect Korean BBQ, kimchi grilled cheese, Korean fried chicken, spicy rice cakes, bingsoo, and a wide array of other mouthwatering dishes — served up by local favorites and vendors from across the country.

Tickets are $10 (plus a $2.51 online fee) and available for purchase in advance. With food, music, performances, and community vibes all in one spot, it’s a perfect Father’s Day weekend outing — and a delicious dive into Korean culture you won’t want to miss.