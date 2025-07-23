Wells Fargo opens new LIC branch

July 23, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Wells Fargo celebrated the grand opening of its newest Queens branch at 25-40 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City on Wednesday, July 16.

This marks the second Wells Fargo opening in Queens over the last eight months, with a branch at 248-40 Northern Blvd. in Little Neck having opened in November 2024. The Long Island City location is the 28th branch in New York City and reflects Wells Fargo’s goal of expanding in New York to create a more neighborhood-focused branch network and modernize the bank’s retail footprint. There are now over 75 Wells Fargo branches across New York State.

“We are excited to grow our branch network in Queens,” Wells Fargo Branch Strategy and Market Growth Executive Sophia Dadas said. “Our Long Island City branch represents the next step in our strategy to expand in New York as we look to better serve both businesses and customers across the state.”

The new Long Island City location features informative messaging displays and a floor plan that is meant to help create more space for conversation and consultation with customers.

Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas Grech and other local officials were also on hand to celebrate the new location’s opening with Wells Fargo employees, community partners and customers.

In celebration of the branch’s opening, Wells Fargo also announced a $50,000 grant to NYC Kids RISE, an organization that dedicates itself to helping New York City kids achieve their educational dreams. The grant is part of an ongoing effort by Wells Fargo to support education and community development in the areas they serve.

“Through the NYC Kids RISE Save for College Program, NYC public school students across the city now have access to real assets for future college and career training and ways to connect with a whole community of supporters who are invested in their dreams,” NYC Kids RISE Founding Executive Director Debra-Ellen Glickstein said. “Today we are thrilled to be in Long Island City celebrating the opening of the new Wells Fargo Branch and their latest Community Scholarship for 226 rising sixth graders who will begin their middle school journeys in the neighborhoods surrounding this new branch. It takes all of us to show our kids what’s possible, and we are grateful for Wells Fargo’s continued investment in the children of Long Island City.”