Escape to the water: free kayaking at Hallet’s Cove awaits

July 23, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Experience the waterfront view at Socrates Sculpture Park like never before with the return of free community kayaking at Hallet’s Cove.

Located at 31-10 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City, the first-come, first-served experience provides an incredible opportunity to get out on the water, enjoy a fun experience and immerse oneself in a breathtaking view of the city skyline from a unique vantage point.

The experience is made possible through a partnership between Socrates Sculpture Park and LIC Community Boathouse, an organization that provides residents with educational and recreational paddling opportunities. LIC Boathouse has made free kayaking available in various parts of the city, including Roosevelt Island, Governor’s Island and other waterfront places. Their program has provided free kayaking for thousands of people of all ages and experience levels every year since its inception over 20 years ago.

The weather-permitting free kayaking at Hallet’s Cove is set to take place on Saturday, July 26, and Saturday, Aug. 9, from 1-4 p.m. No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome to participate, although minors must be accompanied by an adult. Equipment is provided, including a life jacket, paddles and a single or two-person kayak. Participants can paddle at their own pace; however, if others are waiting, they are asked to return to the dock after 20 minutes. The experience is a great workout and a fun and unique summer activity. Water does tend to get in the kayak naturally, so participants are asked to dress accordingly and be mindful of what items they bring on the kayak, especially if it is not waterproof.

While the experience is completely free, the activity is run by volunteers, and donations are always welcome, especially to support the maintenance and upkeep of all the equipment.

Grab a friend or come solo and spend a perfect Saturday afternoon on the water. To learn more, visit LIC Community Boathouse website, or stay up to date on events at @socratespark