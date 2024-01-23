Renderings unveiled for upcoming film and television studio in LIC

Jan. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Renderings of the purpose-built film and television studio Borden Studios in Long Island City were unveiled Monday by the New York City-based real estate firm Innovo Property Group.

The studio will occupy the top floors of the Borden Complex, a mixed-use development at 23-30 Borden Ave. expected to be completed in Spring 2024. The development is located about three blocks east of the Pulaski Bridge and is adjacent to the Newtown Creek.

Borden Studios will feature over 220,000 square feet of production space and abundant parking. The space will also include four NC-25 sound-rated sound stages, ranging from 11,800-16,200 square feet. Each sound stage will have 40-foot ceilings and fully retractable walls with a Sound Transmission Class rating of 53, allowing for the stages to open to two spaces that each double in size.

Level 3 of the complex will consist of 110,000 square feet of warehouse space. This warehouse space is available to service studio tenants as well as ancillary businesses.

The complex will also feature 43,000 square feet of offices, 56,000 square feet of support space and over 8,800 square feet of outdoor space, including a nearly 7,000-square-foot, private, rooftop terrace. Production offices and mill space are situated next to the sound stages on Level 4, while executive suites and flex space are located on the level above.

The studio operating and production services company The MBS Group will be managing Borden Studios. Borden Studios will also be serviced by the MBS Equipment Company, a division of The MBS Group.

Operating some of the most iconic studio lots in the film industry, The MBS Group services more than 500 sound stages and supports over 900 productions a year across North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

“Boasting a prime Long Island City address, ground-up purpose-built stages, convenient office space and versatile flex spaces, Borden Studios offers a fulsome leasing opportunity for content creators who want to film in New York City,” The MBS Group EVP and Chief Marketing Officer Michael Newport said. “The facility is innovative and completely self-contained—and it’s only minutes from Manhattan. We’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

A multistory, 28,000 square feet parking structure will be attached to the complex, allowing for accessibility to all levels of the studio. It will feature a 32-foot-wide parking ramp that is intended to allow for the easy ingress and egress of trailers and trucks.

“By delivering a multistory facility, we’re able to address the needs of next-generation users in the dense metropolitan market of New York City—all while enhancing convenience and flexibility with direct, drive-up access and plentiful parking right outside the doors,” Innovo Property Group Founder and CEO Andrew Chung said. “With its state-of-the-art features and incomparable location, close to the city’s enormous talent and crew base, Borden Studios is destined to become an epicenter of New York film and television production.”

The development recently topped out after it broke ground during Summer 2022.