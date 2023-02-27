New pickleball facility featuring a restaurant and bar to open in Long Island City

Feb. 27, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A facility offering a unique racket sport called “pickleball” — as well as a restaurant and bar — will be opening in Long Island City later this year.

The establishment, named CityPickle, will open in the late spring/early summer at The Woodworks, a newly constructed red-brick industrial building located at 9-03 44th Rd.

The new facility will consist of four air-conditioned courts designed for patrons to play pickleball, which is a cross between tennis, ping pong and badminton. Pickleball is growing in popularity because it is considered to be easy to play and people of nearly all skill levels can participate.

The sport involves hitting a wiffle ball over a net — and the game is for two or four players. The court looks like a small tennis court, although it is lined like a badminton court. Players use paddles that are slightly smaller than tennis racquets.

The new facility, which will be around 10,100 square feet in size with 21-foot-high ceilings, will have a restaurant and full bar that will serve food and cocktails — although the menu has yet to be released.

The open-plan nature of the premises means restaurant patrons will be able to watch players battling it out on the courts.

There will also be a store inside the facility where residents can purchase clothing and other CityPickle-themed merchandise, according to renderings provided to the Queens/LIC Post.

The 44th Road facility will be CityPickle’s first bricks and mortar location, according to a spokesperson.

CityPickle has operated outdoor pop-up courts at JFK Airport and at Hudson Yards in the past.

The company will host instruction classes where residents can learn the basics of how to play. There will also be programming for more advanced players including pickleball leagues.

The facility is expected to be open all day and into the evenings.