Long Island City about to kick off month-long Lunar New Year festivities, reflects growing Asian population

Jan. 26, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) is about to kick off its month-long Lunar New Year celebrations, marking the third year of this festive tradition.

As Long Island City is recognized for its rapidly growing Asian community, LICP is dedicated to showcasing the area’s rich cultural tapestry through an array of Lunar New Year events.

Residents, workers, and visitors are invited to partake in the month-long celebration filled with diverse experiences. The festivities, which run from Feb. 1-29, are set to include over 80 participating businesses or organizations consisting of a blend of food and drink specials, arts and cultural displays, as well as family-friendly activities.

This year, the celebration places a special emphasis on community engagement and connection, encouraging attendees to explore the multitude of offerings throughout the neighborhood.

A highlight of the celebration includes the ‘lucky red envelope’ promotions. These special offers will be available at participating businesses, adding an extra layer of excitement to the shopping and dining experiences in the area.

The food and drink segment of the festival is particularly robust, featuring an extensive list of participating venues. Among them are notable establishments such as Red Sorghum, Kora, Dun Huang and FER. The list extends to include a broad range of cuisines and specialties, from the Instant Noodle Factory to the renowned Xi’an Famous Foods.

The arts and culture aspect of the celebration is also vast, with institutions like the Museum of the Moving Image and the Noguchi Museum participating, alongside various local galleries and cultural spaces. Family-oriented activities are also a key component, with venues such as Art Strong and Snapology offering unique experiences.

For those seeking wellness and fitness activities, the festival does not disappoint. Participating entities include CityPickle, Brooklyn Boulders, and Ning Pilates, catering to a wide range of health and fitness preferences.

The event also encompasses a variety of shopping, service, and hotel options. Prominent participants in this category include Extra Butter, H Mart, and City Acres Market, ensuring that attendees have access to a wide array of services and accommodations.

LICP continually updates the list of participating businesses and venues, promising new and exciting additions each week. Visit www.liclny.com for more info.