LIC-based real estate firm adopts social media strategy to boost local presence

Mar. 6, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Long Island City-based real estate firm Modern Spaces has been using social media to market its properties and boost branding—and, in so doing, has experienced a large growth in audience and engagement.

Modern Spaces has seen a 500% increase in its audience and a 69.1% increase in engagement on social media, all while doubling the frequency of their posting. The large increase in how often the firm posts provides the audience with a more engaging and dynamic content experience.

Modern Spaces currently has over 21,000 followers on Facebook, over 16,500 on Instagram and over 15,300 on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The engagement has been diverse, the company says, with 59% of its followers being male and 41% female.

This growth has been credited to Njomza Kastrati.

“Social media is the runway for real estate, transcending transactional spaces,” Kastrati said. “Modern Spaces’ social media crafts a real estate fan club, turning followers into virtual neighbors with exclusive

insights on local events and neighborhood gems.”

While social media is being reshaped by AI and other innovative technologies, Kastrati emphasized the importance of a human touch.

Modern Spaces has been successful in blending technology and authentic human interaction. In addition to promoting property sales, Modern Spaces has used social media to foster valuable connections among those within the community.

Modern Spaces has taken inspiration from design, architecture and influencers to maintain a strong presence on social media. The firm has attempted to stay ahead of trends in order to better resonate with followers through the content created.

Data is also a key factor in Modern Spaces’ social media success. Preferences of the target audiences are analyzed and posts are made at peak times in order to gain more interactions.

Modern Spaces has used social media to build communities, share neighborhood stories and support local businesses, helping to create an online presence that extends beyond just traditional real estate promotion.

“The biggest achievement is turning Modern Spaces channels into a lively community hub, shaping

social life and building connections,” Kastrati said. “Looking forward, we plan to enhance its real estate social media presence, introducing interactive property tours, live Q&A sessions and user-driven

campaigns.”

When it comes to handling social media platforms, Kastrati has three important tips: create visually stunning content; ensure consistency and embrace the authenticity of the brand.