Woman found dead at Gotham Point complex on Long Island City waterfront: NYPD

Feb. 11, 2025 By Bill Parry

Residents of the Gotham Point development in the Hunters Point South section of Long Island City are on edge after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the South Tower on Monday afternoon.

Police from the 108th Precinct rushed to Gotham Point after a 911 call was received at 4:07 p.m. of a woman in need of medical attention at 1-15 57th Ave.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 59-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive, police said Tuesday. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Residents reported hearing screaming and then seeing a heavy police presence on the 6th floor of the tower, and Crime Scene Investigators were seen taking photos of smashed windows on the 15th floor.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, and her identity is pending proper family notification, according to an NYPD spokesperson, who added that the investigation remains ongoing.

