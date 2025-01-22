Queens’ most expensive rental apartment listed for $11,500 in Long Island City

Jan. 22, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

The highest and most expensive rental apartment in Queens has officially hit the market, offering unparalleled luxury and breathtaking views.

Listed at $11,500 per month, the penthouse at 3 Court Square, PH #406, crowns the 67th floor of Skyline Tower in Long Island City—the tallest completed building in the borough.

“This 67th-floor aerie boasts a helicopter view of the rooftops of Queens, the Manhattan skyline, and the East River with exposures to the north, south, and west – not to mention priceless bragging rights,” said Corcoran agent Michael Chadwick, who represents the listing.

Soaring 778 feet above the streets, Skyline Tower is not only Queens’ tallest skyscraper but also the second-tallest building in Queens and the third-tallest in New York City’s outer boroughs.

The 1,547-square-foot apartment features four bedrooms, three bathrooms—including two en-suites—and a corner living room with wraparound windows. The modern kitchen is outfitted with top-tier appliances.

“It’s a steal for what it is, as only three other rental apartments in all of NYC are located on higher floors, which is fine if you want to spend $45,000-$50,000 per month,” Chadwick said, referencing luxury rentals at 845 UN Plaza and 30 Park Place in Manhattan. “The penthouse has panoramic views of the NYC skyline, the East River, the Financial District, the Williamsburg Bridge, and the horizon where the sky meets land. It’s beautiful.”

Skyline Tower also offers a host of upscale amenities, including a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, a rooftop deck with city views, a 75-foot indoor pool, a cedar plank sauna, a fitness center, a game room, and valet parking. Residents can also enjoy a community play area, a pet spa, and a business center, all located just one subway stop from Midtown Manhattan.

The apartment’s status as Queens’ highest rental may not last long. BLDG Development’s “The Orchard,” set to become the borough’s tallest building, is currently under construction and slated to begin leasing in 2026.