You are reading

Long Island City Partnership to host 20th annual Real Estate Breakfast in April

LIC Partnership Real Estate Breakfast 2024. Photo LICP

March 19, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will host its 20th annual Real Estate Breakfast on Tuesday, April 8, bringing together industry experts and more than 300 business and civic leaders to discuss the state of the market and key developments in Western Queens.

The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Brewster LIC Conference Center, located at 41-21 27th St. in Long Island City. It will feature a panel discussion with leaders from both the public and private real estate sectors.

David Brause, president of Brause Realty and CEO of the LIC Business Improvement District, will moderate the panel. Speakers include Lin Zeng, director of the Queens office of the Department of City Planning (DCP), and Jasper Wu, vice president of ZD Jasper Realty. Also joining the discussion are Helen Paul, managing director and co-lead of New York City Logistics & Industrial Services at Cushman & Wakefield, and Yaniv Cohen, co-owner and vice president of business development at New York City restaurant group Westville.

Westville, which operates nine locations across the city, recently expanded into Queens with a new restaurant at 43-12 Hunter St. in Long Island City, which opened in January.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for the event are now available. Sponsors will receive promotional visibility at the event and a set number of tickets based on their sponsorship level.

Last year’s Real Estate Breakfast examined the challenges and opportunities in the Long Island City real estate market, with panelists discussing retail attraction and the role of public-private partnerships in neighborhood development.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘From worst to best’: LaGuardia named top U.S. airport by Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide named LaGuardia Airport as the nation’s best airport in October based on a survey of 5,000 hospitality and travel experts and the guide’s most well-traveled fliers.

On Tuesday, Port Authority executive director Rick Cotton accepted the Verified Air Travel Award in the recently completed Terminal C. The award is the latest in a long list of accolades given to LaGuardia throughout the course of the airport’s $8 billion transformation project that began in 2016.

Read More
0
Second teen arrested for fatal stabbing of 14-year-old outside Sunnyside McDonald’s last month: NYPD

A second teenager was collared for the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy during an after-school brawl at a Sunnyside McDonald’s restaurant last month.

Members of the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy in the confines of the 110th Precinct on Thursday morning and transported him to the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, where he was booked for the murder of Julian Corniell of 159th Street in South Jamaica on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 14.

Read More
0
Load More Articles