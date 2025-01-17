Westville’s first Queens restaurant opens in LIC’s Court Square neighborhood Monday

Jan. 17, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Fast-casual favorite Westville is set to debut its first Queens location in Long Island City on Monday, Jan. 20.

The new restaurant will open at The Cove, a modern 18-story building at 43-12 Hunter St. in Court Square. This will expand the chain’s presence beyond its eight existing locations across the city.

Founded in 2003, Westville offers a variety of brunch, lunch and dinner choices and is renowned for its weekly specials and dishes made with fresh market vegetables, including yuca fries, asparagus with parmesan, honey Dijon Brussels sprouts and garlic mashed potatoes.

The LIC location will feature the same menu as the existing Westville restaurants, including popular specials like BBQ pulled chicken sandwiches, jerk chicken thigh rice bowls, Mediterranean winter salads, and three-cheese empanadas.

Westville founder Jay Strauss told the Queens Post in October that he hopes the new LIC location becomes a staple for local residents in search of healthy lunch and dinner choices.

“This is a neighborhood restaurant. There is such a variety of food that it allows people to eat here every day if they choose to. Just look at the menu; you’ll see that there is something for every meal that can be vastly different from your last meal,” Strauss told the Queens Post in October.

The LIC location will open from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and will open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. before reopening for dinner from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The location can seat around 60 customers at a time, while Strauss hopes to add outdoor seating when the weather improves later in the year.

The new location will additionally offer pick-up and delivery services as well as dine-in options.

Strauss said each of the eight Westville locations emphasizes involvement in their local communities by working with schools or arts organizations or donating food to local events. Westville’s Williamsburg location, for example, runs a regular puppet show for younger members of the local community.

Strauss plans to replicate that community involvement at the new LIC location.

“If we have 100 of these one day, I hope we can retain the sense that they are neighborhood restaurants, and we really try to replicate that feeling from one location to the next.”