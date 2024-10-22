You are reading

Zabar’s partners with MTA, hands out cookies at Court Square station for subway’s 120th anniversary celebration

Oct. 22, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Hundreds of subway riders were treated to Zabar’s iconic black and white cookies today, courtesy of a unique partnership between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and the legendary New York City deli.

Workers from MTA New York City Transit, joined by David Zabar and Zabar’s General Manager Scott Goldshine, handed out the sweet treats to commuters at Court Square Station during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The Court Square station in Long Island City serves the 7, E, M, and G lines.

The giveaway is part of a week-long celebration commemorating the subway’s 120th anniversary and Zabar’s 90 years of serving New Yorkers. Simultaneously, another giveaway was held at the Jay Street–MetroTech Station in Brooklyn.

“We’re celebrating 120 years of the subway, not only by ensuring we’re delivering reliable and efficient service and enhancing station environments but also by thanking customers with free cookies and more,” said NYC Transit Interim President Demetrius Crichlow. “Thank you to Zabar’s for partnering with the MTA to show appreciation for subway riders.”

The celebration will continue throughout the week. Zabar’s iconic location on Broadway and 80th Street in Manhattan will offer “commuter special” bagel deals starting on Thursday, Oct. 24.

David Zabar emphasized the importance of community during the event. “We’re proud to have served the community for 90 years, and we look forward to many more at Zabar’s,” he said.

The week-long festivities will continue with more surprises for commuters, as the MTA and Zabar’s celebrate their enduring legacies in New York City.

