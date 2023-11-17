You are reading

Two fake deliverymen sought in Court Square home invasion after snatching $70K in property, cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who posed as deliverymen during a Court Square home invasion, making off with $70,000 worth of property and cash. (Photos courtesy of the NYPD)

Nov. 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Court Square couple was robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion by two men posing as delivery men last week, according to authorities.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for the duo who rang the doorbell of a residence in the vicinity of Crescent Street and 43rd Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. When the 22-year-old woman and the 25-year-old man opened the door, the perpetrators pushed their way in, displayed a firearm and duct taped both victim’s mouths, arms and legs, police said.

The fake delivery men then removed $70,000 worth of property, including a pricey Rolex watch and cash, according to the NYPD. The men then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Nov. 15 and described them as having light complexions and thin builds.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

One was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black winter jacket, black pants and gray sneakers.

(Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

The second suspect had black hair and he was wearing a black winter jacket, black pants and white sneakers with a white face mask and glasses and he was pulling a rolling piece of luggage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS

The 108th Precinct has reported 230 robberies so far in 2023, 61 more than the 169 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 36.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

