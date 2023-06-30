Thousands turnout for Independence Day fireworks at Astoria Park

June 30, 2023 By Julia Moro

Attendees were left in awe at the fireworks show over the East River on Thursday, June 29.

The Central Astoria Local Development Coalition (LDC) Inc. hosted its early Independence Day celebration on the Astoria Park Great Lawn and Shore Boulevard between the Hell Gate Bridge and the pool.

The nonprofit has hosted this event annually since the 1980s, drawing tens of thousands in past years.

The community event featured a performance by Swingtime Big Band, a 20-person jazz band known for playing music from the swing era.

The musical performances were followed by a firework show put on by Fireworks by Grucci, a family-run company that has been putting on firework displays since the 1850s.