Leasing begins at The Italic, a new 50-story residential tower on Jackson Avenue

March 12, 2025 By Colum Motherway

Leasing has officially launched at The Italic, a striking 50-story residential tower in Long Island City, located near the iconic pink sculpture “The Sunbather” on Jackson Avenue.

Developed by American Lions, a joint venture between Fetner Properties and Lions Group NYC, The Italic at 26-32 Jackson Ave. is the newest addition to LIC’s rapidly growing skyline.

Designed by SLCE Architects, the tower is a sister building to The Bold, another American Lions development located just across the street.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our second building in Long Island City, especially after the amazing reception for our first development in the neighborhood, The Bold,” said Hal Fetner, President and CEO of Fetner Properties.

“This evolving neighborhood has shown tremendous growth, and we’re excited to contribute to that by adding more high-quality housing. Our buildings offer not just homes but community spaces that bring people together.”

The Italic offers 363 rental apartments, ranging from studios to spacious three-bedroom units. Of these, 109 are designated as affordable housing, providing opportunities for a diverse group of residents.

Each apartment has been designed with modern living in mind. It features floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to flood the interiors and offer stunning views of the city skyline.

Additionally, all units come equipped with in-unit washers and dryers, ensuring a convenient living experience for residents. The apartments also boast top-of-the-line finishes, including Bosch and Beko kitchen appliances, which bring an added touch of luxury to every home.

The building is designed to deliver a living experience akin to that of a condominium. The Italic includes two bay golf simulators and a basketball court for sports enthusiasts. There are also dedicated coworking spaces for residents who work from home or need a change of environment from their apartment.

One of the standout features of the building is its rooftop terrace, which offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and a full demonstration cooking kitchen, ideal for hosting large parties and gatherings.

For more information about leasing at The Italic, visit www.boldanditalic.com/italic.