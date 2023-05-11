Suspect in ski mask wanted for burglarizing T-Mobile store in Long Island City: NYPD

May 11, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a man in a ski mask who burglarized a T-Mobile store in Long Island City last month and made off with $5,000 worth of cell phones.

The suspect broke into the T-Mobile store, located at 23-01 Queens Plaza North, at around 4:20 a.m. on April 9 by smashing a window with an unknown object, police said. The store is located on the ground floor of the QLIC high-rise apartment building.

He entered the store and then stole five cellphones with an estimated value of $5,000, cops said.

The alleged assailant then fled the scene in a black-colored Jeep SUV westbound on 21st Street.

Police on May 10 released an image of the man wanted for questioning. He can be seen wearing a black ski mask, black top and dark gray pants,

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.