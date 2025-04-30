Sales launch at Vesta, luxury LIC condo across from Murray Playground, starting at $620K

April 30, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Sales have officially launched for Vesta, a luxury condominium development located directly across from Murray Playground at 11-36 45th Road in Long Island City, offering 115 residences ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, with prices starting at $620,000 and going up to $1.855 million.

The building was designed by Raymond Chan Architect P.C. and developed by Century Development Group. Sales are being handled by the real estate company SERHANT.

The condos range in size from 434 to 1,286 square feet. Of the 115 condos there, SERHANT estimates that approximately 81 of them are still available.

Each condo’s kitchen is fully vented and blends serene tones with exquisite finishes. The Alpine Mist quartz countertops and backsplashes are complemented by custom Arcadian cabinetry. The kitchens also have sleek Grohe faucets, Kohler sinks and Bosch and Bertazzoni appliances, elevating both functionality and style.

There are primary spa bathrooms featuring Florim Matte Onyx porcelain tiled floors and Porcelanosa wall tiles. These bathrooms also have custom floating vanities and Arctic Snow quartz countertops. Medicine cabinets in the room provide open shelf storage. The bathrooms are rounded out with Toto Neorest toilets and Grohe fixtures.

“Vesta combines modern design and attention to the diverse lifestyles of Long Island City,” said SERHANT Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker Kayla Lee, who is leading the project’s sales. “With its functional layouts, high-end finishes and exceptional setting, this development presents a unique opportunity for those seeking a truly elevated lifestyle.”

Some of the notable amenities available at Vesta include a full-time doorman, a residents’ lounge, a Zoom Room for virtual meetings, an outdoor garden, a laundry room, a fitness center, a children’s playroom, an outdoor lounge featuring a fire pit and barbecue, a package room and an area for bicycle storage and stroller parking. There are also parking spaces and storage units available for purchase.

Vesta is located within close proximity to MoMA PS1, at 22-01 Jackson Ave., as well as Gantry Plaza State Park and numerous restaurants, cafes and grocery stores in the Long Island City neighborhood, including a Target and Trader Joe’s. There is convenient access to multiple forms of public transportation, including the New York City Ferry, the 7, E, M and G subway lines through multiple nearby subway stations and numerous bus stops for local bus lines, including the B32, B62, Q67, Q69 and Q103 lines.