Pet rescue non-profit to open new facility in Dutch Kills section of Long Island City

Aug. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates injured or neglected animals is planning to open a new location in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City.

Second Chance Rescue, a Westchester County-based pet rescue organization, will open at 27-12 37th Ave. by the end of October. The nonprofit has taken over a two-story building that is currently unoccupied and is situated across the street from P.S. 112 Dutch Kills, an elementary school.

The 3,700-square-foot facility, which was used as a car maintenance shop in the past, is currently being renovated with new kennels for pets being installed.

When open, the facility will house the lovable cats and dogs with the goal of helping the pets find a new home. Animal lovers will be able to adopt, or foster a pet from the facility, according to Jennifer Brooks, the co-founder of Second Chance Rescue, and Lisa Rose, the nonprofit’s vice president.

The facility will also host educational classes for kids to teach them how to treat pets with care, as well as a community pantry where residents in need can access food and supplies for their pets.

Brooks said there is an urgent need for extra pet rescue facilities in the city,and the organization has seen a spike in the number of pets needing care over the last few years due to the economic downturn.

“Right now there’s a big crisis in the animal community because the economy is so bad people are losing their homes and having to move so shelters are at maximum capacity,” Brooks said. “So hopefully we can provide some relief to the animal care centers of New York, there’s not enough resources for people.”

Second Chance Rescue was established in 2009 and has rescued more than 15,000 pets, according to Brooks and Rose.

In 2018, the nonprofit opened a facility in Verplanck in Westchester Country, its first and only brick-and-mortar premises. The Long Island City location will mark the nonprofit’s second facility.

The operators of Second Chance Rescue said they chose to come to Long Island City because it is known for its high pet population, and the new premises is easily accessible to public transportation being around three and a half blocks away from the 39th Avenue subway station.

“We want to be in the heart of where the need is and the city shelters are overflowing,” Rose said. “Times are harder than ever for people, especially people living in the city so we felt that we could make the most impact by being in Long Island City which is kind of close to everything. We are really excited.”

The non-profit currently has around 100 dogs and 60 cats at its Westchester facility waiting to be adopted or fostered. Many of them will be relocated to Long Island City to help them find a new permanent home, according to Brooks.

“Hopefully with this location, it will be easier for people to come and see us, we will get more visibility and become part of the community where we can provide people with help as well,” Brooks said.

Animal lovers will be able to adopt a pet from the facility or foster an animal for a few days. Brooks and Rose said that fostering is a great alternative to adoption as many people are not able to look after pets full-time. Adoption also provides short-term comfort and care for the animal, they said.

Brooks said that the nonprofit partners with 75 shelters across the country and often rescues animals from states such as Georgia and Mississippi, with economic reasons leading to a large portion of the rescues.

The new facility will also host a community outreach program to assist families with pet medical care in order to prevent the animals from going into the shelter system.

“If a family has a pet in need of medical attention and they can’t afford it, we come in and assist them by providing them with medical care,” Brooks said. “We also have an affiliate that we refer people to that can do low-cost neuter services.”

The conversion of the building into a pet rescue facility is costing the nonprofit around $150,000, and they have appealed for donations to foot the bill. One way residents can contribute is by sponsoring a kennel at the new facility. Donors will then have their names put on the outside of the kennels. Those interested in sponsoring can email [email protected].

