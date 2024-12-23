You are reading

Permits filed for new 6-story homeless shelter in Long Island City

The BRC Family Shelter. Rendering courtesy of the Urban Builders Collaborative, LLC.

Dec. 23, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a new 6-story homeless shelter at 38-78 and 38-80 11th St. in Long Island City.

Located on the corner of 11th Street and 40th Avenue, this proposed development, referred to as the Bowery Residents’ Committee (BRC) Family Shelter, would be 70 feet tall and yield approximately 127,00 square feet of space, including 110,511 square feet of residential space. Homeless individuals and families in Long Island City can stay at one of the 146-150 residences at this proposed development. The average unit scope of these units is 756 square feet.

Via Google Maps

The shelter would provide community service for residents, including classrooms, nurseries, counseling, childcare, and medical assistance. This proposed development would also feature a 58-foot-long rear yard, 19 enclosed parking spaces, and 19 open parking spaces. This area is located near Queensbridge Park and the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station, which services the F train.

This development proposal is being led by Matthew Gross of the non-profit Urban Builders Collaborative, LLC. UBC is codeveloping the homeless shelter with the Bowery Residents’ Committee and the Department of Homeless Services. The architect of record is Edelman Sultan Knox Wood/Architects and Lettire Construction will be building the homeless shelter.

Demolition permits have not yet been filed and an estimated date for the project’s completion has not been announced.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Year in Review: Crimes that impacted the borough and shook the city in 2024

QNS is looking back at our top stories throughout 2024 as we look forward to 2025. In terms of crime, the borough was shaken by several high-profile murders, police shootings and drug gang takedowns, many of which shocked the entire city. Here are some of the top 2024 crime stories in Queens.

The city’s first homicide of the year went down in an Elmhurst karaoke bar

New York City’s first murder in 2024 occurred on New Year’s Day when a Manhattan bouncer stabbed two men outside an Elmhurst karaoke bar near 76th Street and Roosevelt Ave. just before 4 a.m. Torrance Holmes, 35, of Hamilton Heights, was arrested by detectives days later at his home and transported back to Queens to face justice.

Read More
0
Load More Articles