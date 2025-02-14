Northwest Queens sees significant rent and lease growth in January 2025: report

Feb. 14, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Northwest Queens, which includes the neighborhoods of Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, experienced year-over-year growth across all price trend indicators during the first month of 2025, according to a report by the real estate firm Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The median rent across northwest Queens increased 6.3% year-over-year, from $3,200 in January 2024 to $3,400 in January 2025. This rent also presents a 13.6% increase from five years ago, when the median rent was $2,993 in January 2020.

New leases experienced a large year-over-year boost across northwest Queens. There was a 34.8% jump in new leases over this period of time, from 497 in January 2024 to 670 in January 2025.

Listing inventory had an even bigger leap in terms of percentage over this period of time. The inventory in this section of Queens nearly doubled, rising from 547 in January 2024 to 1,090 in January 2025.

The surge in new leases has led to a big leap in the listing inventory, which has now gone up year over year for the 12th consecutive month.

More rentals are becoming available for prospective renters in northwest Queens, who are eagerly signing up to lease a place in Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside. With such high demand, the cost of rent has also gone up.