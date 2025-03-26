Long Island City gets new film and TV production studio with Borden Complex

March 26, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has officially been completed for the Borden Complex, a new industrial space and film and TV studio at 23-30 Borden Ave. in Long Island City.

Developed by Innovo Property Group, the Borden Complex is a Class-A multi-tenant development spanning 1 million square feet. In addition to multiple floors of industrial space available to lease, the building also features the first-of-its-kind, purpose-built film and television studio.

“We are proud to announce the completion of the Borden Complex, a transformative development that sets a new standard for innovation. We are excited to welcome tenants and production companies to this state-of-the-art facility, which combines cutting-edge industrial space with a purpose-built film and television studio,” Innovative Property Group Founder and CEO Andrew Chung said. “The Borden Complex is a true hub for business, creativity and opportunity, strategically located in Long Island City to offer unparalleled access to New York City and beyond.”

The industrial space accounts for the first two levels of the building. It can cater to a variety of potential tenants. The Borden Complex has plenty of modern and cutting-edge features, including direct loading, a 130-foot truck court on the first two levels and covered rooftop parking. Leasing for the industrial space at the Borden Complex is being handled by JLL.

The clear height on both the first and second levels is 28 feet tall. These floors also each have column spacing of 40 feet by 40 feet, as well as 23 dock doors and two drive-in doors. The second level is accessible by a truck ramp.

Borden Studios accounts for the top three levels of the building. Spanning a total of 232,935 square feet, this film and TV production space has sound stages, offices, support space and outdoor space, including a private rooftop terrace. The offices take up 70,300 square feet. The support space occupies another 41,200 square feet. Outdoor space takes up 7,800 square feet, with the private rooftop terrace accounting for 5,800 of that square footage.

There are four NC-25 sound-rated sound systems, each ranging in size from 11,600-15,200 square feet. The ceilings there are 40 feet above the floor. They also have fully retractable STC-53-rated partition walls. These walls and high ceilings allow for each stage to open to two “double sized” sound stages.

Additional features on the third level include warehouse space spanning 114,000 square feet with clear heights of 24 feet tall. That space is available for studio tenants and ancillary businesses.

Production offices and mill space can be found next to the level-four sound stages. The fifth level has executive suites and flex support space.

The MBS Group, which is among the largest studio operating and production services companies in the world, is operating Borden Studios. The MBS Equipment Company, a division of the MBS Group, is servicing the studio.

Located minutes away from Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Borden Complex provides those who work there and vehicles coming there with a multitude of dedicated ingress and egress points. There is direct access to the Long Island Expressway and the Midtown Tunnel, resulting in a commute to and from Manhattan of as little as ten minutes, as well as drives as short as 30 minutes to and from major airports.