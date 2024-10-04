Long Island City Partnership hosts 10th annual LIC Summit to discuss neighborhood growth and vision Tuesday

Oct. 4, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will host its annual LIC Summit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria on Tuesday, bringing together thought leaders from diverse sectors across the neighborhood.

Now in its tenth year, LIC Summit will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Museum of the Moving Image, located at 36-01 35th Ave.

The 2024 summit, themed “Building Tomorrow: LIC’s Growth & Vision,” will feature panels that showcase Long Island City as one of New York City’s most dynamic and forward-thinking neighborhoods.

Around 300 local leaders, developers, and city officials, including Council Member Julie Won and Deputy Borough President Ebony Young, will gather to discuss LIC’s growth, real estate landscape, and future opportunities.

A keynote presentation featuring insights from LICP President Laura Rothrock, Senior Vice President of Planning at the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) Basha Gerhards, and New York City Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi will kickstart Tuesday’s summit. The opening event will discuss the various forces shaping LIC’s future.

Representatives from The Durst Organization, Rockrose, Modern Spaces, and United Construction will provide an update on residential real estate in the neighborhood in a follow-up discussion. They will explore LIC’s booming residential market and how factors such as construction costs impact housing prices. They will also discuss the necessary neighborhood services and amenities required to attract residents.

Won and Young will join the third-panel discussion of the day, which centers on Opportunities for Growth: LIC’s Studies and Plans. Panelists will discuss a range of city planning and rezoning initiatives, including the LIC Neighborhood Plan (One LIC), Renewable Ravenswood, and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

LICP will also release its biannual Neighborhood Snapshot at the summit, sharing the latest data on the neighborhood’s growth and future outlook.