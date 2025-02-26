‘Is this really for the people?’ LIC leaders debate OneLIC plan ahead of ULURP process

Feb. 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The American Planning Association Metro New York (APA) and the Municipal Art Society of New York (MAS) hosted a conversation at Culture Lab LIC on the future of Long Island City as the OneLIC neighborhood plan prepares to enter the ULURP process.

“The Future of Long Island City: A Conversation” took place at Culture Lab at 5-25 46th Ave. on Feb. 18, featuring panelists from both sides of the divide.

Moderated by MAS Director of Land Use and Planning Thomas Devaney, the event featured Queens Community Board 2 Chair Anatole Ashraf along with Lisa Goren, co-vice president of the Long Island City Coalition, Memo Salazar, co-chair of the Western Queens Community Land Trust (WQCLT), and Annemarie Gray, executive director of Open New York, a non-profit focused on addressing New York’s housing shortage by increasing the rate of housing production in New York City.

The Long Island City Coalition and WQCLT have regularly campaigned against the OneLIC plan, which has put forward a number of proposed zoning changes and aims to introduce 16,000 new housing units, at least 4,000 of which will be affordable, and 16,000 new jobs across different sectors.

Both groups have demanded that 100% affordable housing is included in any plans for Long Island City, with Goren previously describing the plan as a “gift to developers.”

Open New York, on the other hand, is pushing for developments in Long Island City that would help address the neighborhood’s housing shortage.

Ashraf, meanwhile, said he found himself “somewhere in the middle” of the polarizing viewpoints during the conversations on Feb. 18.

“The status quo isn’t really working, and it’s not really protecting the most vulnerable,” Ashraf said.

He added that the Feb. 18 discussion differed slightly from the numerous town halls and focus groups that have taken place on the OneLIC plan since November 2023, with the recent event reaching an audience that may not have necessarily understood the full scope of the neighborhood plan, which also aims to create 7-9 acres of public space on the LIC waterfront, several new schools, safer streets, support for existing businesses and protection for existing tenants.

The Department of City Planning (DCP) has previously stated that the plan could introduce more than 50 new developments to the neighborhood and Ashraf believes it is important to continue to engage with members of the local community, despite Council Member Julie Won and the DCP taking significant steps to do so since November 2023.

“You’ve got to meet people where they’re at,” Ashraf said. “Just because you put something out there doesn’t mean you’ve got everyone met. Every bit about outreach is a chance to get someone new and get someone who otherwise would have been missed involved in this process.”

Ashraf viewed last week’s discussion as a good opportunity for individuals and groups with concerns about the OneLIC plan to voice concerns about the planned development, describing the event as a “good discussion” on the future of the neighborhood.

Approximately 60 people attended the event, hearing different perspectives on the planned zoning changes.

Ashraf said he expects the ULURP process for the OneLIC plan to begin in April. Once the ULURP process begins, relevant community boards will issue a non-binding decision after a 60-day review period. OneLIC will then go before Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who will have 30 days to issue a non-binding decision before the City Planning Commission issues a binding vote on the project after another 60-day review period.

If approved, the City Council will then vote on the project within 50 days, with the Mayor given five days to veto the council’s vote.

The city is currently working to develop a package of policy changes, capital projects and programs and services to support the neighborhood and will publish a draft neighborhood plan before the ULURP process begings.

Ashraf indicated that he is largely supportive of the OneLIC plan but said he would like to see more specifics about the project’s plans for resiliency in the neighborhood during the 60-day review period. He added that he would also like to see more details about plans for housing affordability and the industrial business zone (IBZ) during the review period.