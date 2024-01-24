Hunters Point Parks Conservancy secures grants to enhance Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City

Jan. 24, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the waterfront parks in Long Island City, has been awarded two grants totaling $35,636 to enhance Gantry Plaza State Park.

The first grant, announced earlier this month, is for $10,625 and will be directed toward acquiring additional garbage cans, ensuring the park’s cleanliness and appeal.

The second grant, which was awarded last year, is for $25,011, and will be used to acquire 10 tables and six umbrellas. These additions will be placed near the park house and Rainbow Playground, with the aim of enhancing parkgoers’ comfort during the summer months.

HPPC, which has a long history of upgrading and maintaining Gantry Plaza State Park along with the state Parks Dept., plans to match a portion of these grants with funds that it has raised.

Both grants originate from the Park and Trail Partnership Grant program, which has awarded a total of 55 grants across the Empire State worth $3.6 million in the past year. The program supports organizations dedicated to the maintenance, beautification, and promotion of New York’s state parks and historic sites.

The grant is administered by the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, in partnership with Parks & Trails New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the latest round of grants on Jan. 5, with a focus on the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration.

Rob Basch, President of Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, expressed gratitude for the grants, emphasizing their role in enhancing the park.

“We appreciate the support PTNY provides for all NY State Parks and we look forward to working with them in future projects to improve the park.”

Leslie Wright, NYC Regional Director for New York State Parks, recognized the park’s significance to Long Island City as well as the work done by HPPC to maintain it.

“The park hosts well over a million visitors each year and serves as a peaceful green respite for all. NYS Parks is immensely grateful for the dedicated efforts of the Friends of Gantry – Hunters Point Park Conservancy and the equally essential support of Parks and Trails New York,” Wright said.

For more information about Park and Trail Partnership Grants, visit www.ptny.org. Additional information about HPPC can be found at hunterspointparks.org.