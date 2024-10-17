HPPC annual Bulb Fest to plant 15,000 flowers across LIC waterfront parks this November: Volunteers wanted

Oct. 17, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC) will host its 10th annual Bulb Fest in Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunters Point South Park at the beginning of November, with plans to plant more than 15,000 bulbs across the two parks.

Bulb Fest will take place in the two waterfront parks between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, helping to bring vibrancy and color to the LIC waterfront next spring.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to sign up for the event, which will bring a variety of flowers to the LIC waterfront, including daffodils, tulips, alliums, hyacinths, and muscari.

HPPC says it has planted a total of 93,000 bulbs at the previous nine events, resulting in some “remarkable” spring blooms along the LIC waterfront.

The Conservancy said the event helps to beautify the two parks while also bringing the local community together. It added that the two parks could “use some TLC” following a hot and wet summer period.

HPPC said volunteers have already helped remove 2,015 bags of weeds from the two parks throughout 2024 and said more than 100 people have already signed up for the annual Bulb Fest.

The Conservancy paid tribute to the many volunteers who keep the two waterfront parks looking their best through weeding and planting.

Volunteers are advised to meet at the plaza in Gantry Plaza State Park near Central Boulevard and between 48th and 49th Avenues for Bulb Fest next month. HPPC will give instructions on how to plant bulbs on the day and will also provide gardening tools and gloves. No previous experience is required.

Jessica Sechrist, executive director of HPPC, said Bulb Fest is a standout event on the Conservancy’s calendar, bringing color and vibrancy to the LIC waterfront.

“We’re always excited to bring people out to support our parks, but Bulbfest is special,” Sechrist said in a statement. “Each year, we see over 200 people of all ages coming together to ensure our parks will be filled with color in the spring, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone on November 2.”

Flower company Van Zyverden is once again providing the bulbs for Bulb Fest, while Con Edison is also supporting the annual event. HPPC said the LIC-based Greats of Craft rooftop bar will be providing refreshments for volunteers throughout the day.