Housing lottery opens for 41 units in 27-story LIC residential tower, rent starts at $1,631

Sept. 4, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 41 units in a 27-story residential tower at 27-01 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.

Referred to as “The Bold,” the building has 164 total residences, with 123 being market rate. Of the 41 remaining units set aside, seven are for those earning 70% of the area median income, seven for those earning 90% of the area median income, nine for those earning 120% of the area median income and 18 for those earning 125% of the area median income.

Two of the units for people earning 70% of the area median income are studios, with a monthly rent of $1,631. These units are meant for up to two people who must have an annual income of $59,315-$87,010. Another two units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,742. Up to three people who combine to earn $63,566-$97,860 annually can live there. The final three units are two-bedroom and have a monthly rent of $2,083. They can house up to five people, who must have an annual income ranging from $76,286-$117,390.

For the units reserved for those earning 90% of the area median income, two are studios, with a monthly rent of $2,126. The one or two people living in each studio must earn $76,286-$111,870 annually. There are two more one-bedroom units, which cost $2,271 a month in rent. Up to three people can live there as long as their total annual income is $81,703-$125,820. The last three units units are two-bedroom and cost $2,718 a month. They are meant for up to five people who earn $98,058-$150,930 annually.

Another two studio units are among those available for those earning 120% of the annual median income. The monthly rent for them is $2,868, and they are also meant for up to two residents each, who earn $101,726-$149,160 annually. Another two units are one-bedroom, costing $3,066 a month in rent. Up to three people can reside there, so long as their combined annual income is $108,960-$167,760. Five more units are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,672. As many as five people earning $130,766-$201,240 annually can live there.

Four of the units meant for people earning 125% of the area median income are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,198. They are each meant for as many as five residents, who bring in $113,486-$174,750 annually. The last 14 units are all two-bedroom and cost $3,830 a month. Up to five people can live in each unit, so long as the annual income of each household ranges from $136,183-$209,625.

Amenities for residents of The Bold include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air-conditioning, energy-efficient appliances, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, charging outlets with USB ports and washers, dryers and dishwashers in each unit. The building also has a shared laundry room, a fitness center with a rock-climbing wall, golf simulator and lounge, a media room, a business center, a recycling center, a recreation room, bike storage lockers, package lockers, an elevator, common area Wifi, security cameras and an accessible entrance.

The building is smoke-free and provides residents with online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. A jogging/walking/bike path is located in the area. Additionally, The Bold is located within close proximity to a bus stop, providing residents with access to public transportation. Hot water is included with rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including gas for cooking and heat.

Those who intend to apply for housing units at The Bold must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 25. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The Bold was designed by SLCE Architects and developed by a joint venture between Fetner Properties and Lions Group, referred to as American Lions.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 27-01 Jackson Avenue Apartments, c/o Affordable for NY Inc., 141 Flushing Ave., Suite 1201A, Brooklyn, NY 11205.