First retail leases announced for Malt Drive development in LIC

Dec. 24, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The real estate developer TF Cornerstone announced its first retail lease signings for its new Malt Drive development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Dr. in the Hunter’s Point South section of Long Island City on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The businesses joining the 1,386 residential units at the Malt Drive development include the Stepping Stone Café, Dear sundays, FER Restaurant and JoJo & Co Pet Club. These businesses will now or soon occupy part of the ground floor retail spaces available at the development’s two buildings.

“This impressive volume underscores the robust demand for innovative retail space within this growing area of Long Island City,” TF Cornerstone Vice President of Retail Leasing Steve Gonzalez said. “Malt Drive is a distinctive development. As such, we’re prioritizing smaller-sized retail tenants to retain its uniquely local character. TFC remains committed to contributing to Long Island City’s future and to enhancing the vibrancy of the neighborhood for both residents and neighbors alike.”

Stepping Stone Café, created by the Maman brand, has multiple locations across New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The new café at Malt Drive aims to provide community members with a welcoming space to enjoy delicious food and beverages inspired by French and North American influences. It officially opened in November in the South building, at 2-20 Malt Dr., occupying 1,500 square feet.

Dear sundays is a high-end wellness-focused nail salon that specializes in non-toxic and mindful nail care. This is the studio’s fourth location. Dear sundays has established a strong reputation for its unique “Signature Meditative” manicures, which blend expert nail care with guided relaxation techniques, helping to create an elevated self-care experience that nourishes both the body and the mind. It will take up 1,581 square feet of the ground floor of the North building, located at 2-21 Malt Dr. The studio is set to open in Summer 2025.

FER Restaurant offers a selection of traditional artisanal Asian dishes, including its famous signature rice noodles. Scheduled to open in the North building in 2025, it will mark the second FER location in Long Island City. The restaurant will occupy the 2,033-square-foot corner space in the building, located at 2-21 Malt Dr.

JoJo & Co Pet Club is a premium pet services provider that offers a large variety of services, including doggy daycare, grooming and training. Their care is personalized and high-touch, thanks to a deep passion for pets. Safety, tailored services and creating meaningful relationships with pet parents are their primary focuses, helping to create a welcoming, community-centered experience for all. They opened their 700-square-foot location off the lobby of the South building in October, marking its second location in New York City.

The Malt Drive development occupies 1.43 million square feet. In addition to creating great opportunities for local businesses and providing much-needed housing for the neighborhood, Malt Drive also expands the waterfront at Hunter’s Point South and offers great views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Leasing is already available for the 575 residential units within the South building. The North building is expected to begin leasing during the first quarter of 2025. For more information on the development and to view leasings, visit maltdrive.com.