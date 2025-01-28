Camps for every kid: Find your summer fit at the Queens Family Camp Fair in Long Island City

Jan. 28, 2025 Staff Report

Searching for a summer your kids will never forget? The Queens Family Camp Fair is the place to start!

On Saturday, Feb. 8, families from across Queens are invited to Long Island City to explore a world of summer fun and endless possibilities at the Queens Family Camp Fair.

The event will showcase a wide variety of summer camps designed to inspire young minds and spark a love of learning and exploration. From traditional outdoor activities to specialized educational programs, there’s something for every child and every interest.

The fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Renew Queens, located at 10-15 46th Rd. in Long Island City. Parents and children can meet camp representatives, ask questions, and explore options that fit their needs.

This free event promises to be an afternoon packed with opportunities for kids and parents alike, offering a glimpse into camps that foster creativity, skill-building and fun. While admission is free, visitors are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot.

Before diving into the Camp Fair specifics, here are some tips to help you find the best camp for your kids.

Are you considering a sleepaway camp this summer? These camps are great for boosting your kid’s independence and confidence. They’ll learn how to do things independently, returning in August as self-sufficient campers! Sleepaway camps also improve social skills, helping your little ones form friendships outside of school. While you might be nervous about sending your kids away for the summer, asking the right questions at the Camp Fairs can help! Read on for a handy checklist.

Day camps. You’re probably already familiar with the classic day camp. These are great for keeping your kids entertained (and active!) during the day. If your kids are hoping to do a little bit of everything—sports, arts and crafts, games—then a general day camp may be the way to go. They often have a “choose your own adventure” structure, where kids can choose what they want to do.

Special interest camps. Does your child have a unique interest or skill they can’t stop talking about? Help your child nurture this passion through special interest camps. These might include dance, arts & crafts, STEM, sports, and theater. Your kids will be surrounded by other campers who are also excited about that interest and specialized camp directors who are experts in their fields!

Ready to attend the Camp Fair? Here are some of the questions to ask directors and counselors so you can find the perfect camp:

Can you walk me through a typical day for my child?

What time is drop off/pick up? Do you offer aftercare?

What background or experience do the camp counselors have? (Especially important for special interest camps!)

What kind of safety procedures or systems do you have in place in case of emergency? (Especially important for sleepaway camps!)

What will my kids learn this summer?

What makes this camp special? Can you share the camp’s mission or values?

Does the camp offer financial aid or scholarship support?

Ready to learn more about when and where these Camp Fairs are taking place this year? Read on for the details!

Choosing the perfect camp for your child creates the foundation for unforgettable memories, lifelong friendships, and a summer packed with fun! Here in NYC, summer has a way of sneaking up on us—so now’s the time to start planning the ultimate adventure!