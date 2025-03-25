You are reading

F train rider attacked and robbed by masked suspect at Queensbridge station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly attacked an F train rider in Long Island City and ran off with his cell phone and backpack. NYPD

March 25, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a masked man who allegedly beat and robbed an F train rider and was caught on camera holding a stolen backpack and cell phone that belonged to the victim.

The assault occurred inside the 21st Street-Queensbridge subway station at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 10. The 29-year-old man was standing on the mezzanine level inside the station when a stranger approached him and punched him in the face multiple times before snatching his cell phone and a black backpack.

The suspect then left the station in an unknown direction. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he passed through the turnstile clutching the man’s backpack and cell phone and described him as having a medium complexion. He wore a black head covering that masked his face and a blue jacket over a black shirt.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 23, the 108th Precinct has reported 34 robberies so far in 2025, 18 fewer than the 52 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 34.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct, with 61 reported so far this year, 14 more than the 47 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 29.8%, according to CompStat.

