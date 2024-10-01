Culture Lab to host final dog adoption day of 2024 this Sunday

Oct. 1, 2024 by Shane O’Brien

Culture Lab LIC will host its final Pup-Up dog adoption event of 2024 on Sunday afternoon, connecting pet adoption services with hundreds of potential homes and families.

Culture Lab, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, has been hosting “Pup-up” on the first Sunday of every month since June, with around 20 dogs adopted throughout the year, including at least one at each event.

Local rescues, including Korean K9 Rescue, Badass Animal Rescue, Rescue City and Heart and Bones Rescue and NYC Second Chance Rescue, will take part in the final event of the year, which runs from 12 noon until 4 p.m. at Culture Lab on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Around 10 New York-based dog vendors will also be taking part in the event, while Culture Lab will be providing free treats and tennis balls for dog owners who bring their own pups to the event on Sunday.

The event is Halloween-themed, with guests encouraged to dress their dogs in costume to mark the occasion.

Dawn DeVito, Culture Lab’s Director of Marketing and Events, who has been integral in launching the monthly events, said the upcoming adoption event will feature a photo booth for owners to take free snaps of their dogs in fancy dress, while vendors will be providing Halloween-themed treats. The event also features a small play area, allowing owners to let their dogs play freely with other dogs from the neighborhood.

DeVito said the Pup-Up events have proved enormously successful throughout 2024, with hundreds of people visiting each event. She said hundreds were also expected to attend the closing event of the year on Sunday.

“So many people in the neighborhood have dogs and they’ve really had a good time coming and looking at the vendors and taking photos at the photo booth,” DeVito said.

DeVito added that Pup-Up serves an important function as a community event, connecting likeminded individuals with one another.

“I noticed that a lot of people hang out at the mini-dog park with their dogs. The dogs meet each other and the people can connect,” DeVito said. “We’re big on community at Culture Lab and this is part of what we want.”

She said the events have also helped to rehome at least 20 dogs, including a memorable event in July when at least 10 dogs were adopted.

She stated that the Pup-Up will return for Culture Lab’s 2025 season once the weather improves, adding that Culture Lab is also considering running a larger event next August to celebrate International Dog Day.

Culture Lab is open four days a week, from 5-9 p.m. and from 2-9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.