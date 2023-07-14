You are reading

Court Square subway rider attacked by man using odd choice of weapon: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for this suspect after he used a towel to strike a train rider in the head with such force that it caused a laceration. (Screenshot via surveillance video courtesy of NYPD)

July 14, 2023 By Bill Parry

A G-train rider was attacked inside a Court Square subway station late last month and suffered a head injury after he was assaulted by a man using an unusual weapon.

The 41-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Court Square-23rd Street station complex at around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 when he was approached by the suspect.

The assailant took out a towel and used it to strike the victim in his head with such force that it caused a laceration, police said. The attacker fled onto a Flushing-bound 7 train and remains at large.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 responded to the scene and EMS transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital where he was treated for his head injury.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the perpetrator on Thursday that shows the alleged perpetrator coming through the station’s turnstiles and described him as having a dark complexion, approximately 35 years old, standing 6’ tall.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black T-shirt, dark colored cargo pants, a black baseball cap. He was also seen carrying a white towel, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

