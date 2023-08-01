Court Square subway rider assaulted, robbed while waiting for G train in Long Island City: NYPD

Aug. 1, 2023 By Bill Parry

A G train rider was beaten and robbed while standing inside a Court Square subway station in Long Island City last month — and the suspect remains at large.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for the assailant who approached a 21-year-old man as he was standing on the mezzanine area of the Court Square-23rd Street complex during the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 11.

At 3:15 a.m. the man asked the victim for cash but when he refused to comply and attempted to walk away, the thug allegedly pulled out a blunt object and used it to strike the victim in the face repeatedly, police said. He then forcibly removed around $100 from the victim’s pants pocket before running off further into the subway station to parts unknown.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Aug. 1 and described him as having a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, police said. He was wearing a blue baseball cap backwards and had a gold chain hanging from his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.