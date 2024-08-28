Chocolate Factory Theater in LIC to hold third-annual gala next month

Aug. 28, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The Chocolate Factory Theater in Long Island City will honor New York State Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Leah Krauss, senior program officer at the Mertz Gilmore Foundation and former New York City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer at its third-annual gala next month.

The gala will take place at the Chocolate Factory Theater located at 38-33 24th St. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, with a cocktail reception set to take place at 6 p.m. and dinner scheduled for 7 p.m.

Actor Paul Lazar, who co-founded the Big Dance Theater and appeared in “The Silence of the Lambs”, will host the gala, while Little Chef Little Café founder Diana Manalang will provide food and drinks on the evening.

The event will also feature performances from New York-based dancers Kayvon Pourazar and Levi Gonzalez, with the after-dinner party set to kick off at 8 p.m.

The gala features the annual Artist in Industry Award, created in 2016 to recognize business professionals with strong connections to The Chocolate Factory who have demonstrated creativity and artistry in their careers. Delgado, Krauss and Van Bramer have been announced as the 2024 recipients of the award.

Delgado will be honored on the night for his achievements as an elected official, including his work to “empower all communities.”

Delgado, who pursued a career in hip-hop before turning to politics, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, becoming the first person of color to be elected to the House from Upstate New York.

“While in Congress, Lt. Governor Delgado was frequently recognized as one of the most effective and bi-partisan representatives, working with colleagues from both parties at all levels of government,” the Chocolate Factory Theater said in a statement.

Delgado was appointed Lieutenant Governor of New York State in 2022 and currently serves as chair of the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit.

Krauss, meanwhile, is being recognized for her work to promote a healthy and sustainable dance ecosystem.

“Since 2009, she has led grantmaking strategies that draw on diversity for new talent and fresh narratives; value differences as a source of creativity and aesthetic excellence; and expand the variety of dance styles available to New Yorkers,” the Chocolate Factory Theater said.

Finally, Van Bramer is recognized as a dedicated public servant and community advocate.

“As a strong supporter of the local arts community, including the Chocolate Factory, he has worked tirelessly to promote cultural initiatives and expand access to the arts for all residents,” the Chocolate Factory said in a statement. “During his 12-year stint as chair of the Cultural Affairs and Libraries Committee, the arts and libraries saw record increases in funding.”

Van Bramer left the City Council in 2021 and now serves as the Chief Growth and Strategic Partnerships Officer at the Girls Scouts of Greater New York, Vice President of the City’s Public Design Commission, and serves on the boards of Queens Public Library and the Chocolate Factory.

Tickets for the annual gala start at $300, with all proceeds going toward the theater’s ongoing community advocacy efforts and community projects, including dance classes for seniors and an annual luncheon for local small immigrant-owned businesses.

The Chocolate Factory said the gala also enables the theater to provide salaried residencies for artists as well as supporting award-winning live performances.