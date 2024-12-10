Celebrate the holidays Filipino-style at Paskong Pinoy festival in Long Island City this weekend

Dec. 10. 2024 By Shane O’Brien

A Filipino Christmas festival celebrating the rich holiday traditions of the Philippines will make its Long Island City debut this weekend.

Paskong Pinoy 2024, a collaboration between the Philippine Department of Tourism and Philippine Fest, will take place at The Pond, LIC’s newly opened event space at 45-02 23rd St. The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival, whose name translates to “Filipino Christmas,” will showcase dozens of Filipino vendors and eateries, highlighting the Philippines’ unique approach to the holiday season. Known for its emphasis on family, community, food, and festive customs, Paskong Pinoy brings the spirit of a traditional Filipino Christmas to Queens.

The festival was first launched in 2022, with each of the previous two iterations taking place in Manhattan. However, event organizers are now seeking to take the festival to different parts of the city and said the Pond’s location in LIC offered the perfect venue to bring multiple Filipino vendors together.

Numerous vendors will take part in the two-day festival, including sweet and savory eateries such as Filipino-inspired café Kabisera, Filipino street food joint So Sarap NYC, fusion pancake spot The Sister House and restaurant and bakeshop Kapamilya.

Merchandise vendors such as Engkantada Talyer, providing weaves and embroidery, bath and glow retailer Katie Ray and Casielle Studio, selling visual art and illustrations, will offer unique Philippines-inspired gifts for the holiday season.

The festival also features karaoke from 1-8 p.m. on both days as well as a parol-making workshop from 3-4 p.m. on both days. Parols are traditional Filipino ornamental lanterns displayed during the Christmas season, symbolizing light and hope, with limited tickets available for the workshop. The workshop is free, although guests are encouraged to make a small donation.

Event co-organizer Augelyn Francisco said the festival is an important celebration of Filipino culture and heritage for those who cannot make it back to the Philippines for the holiday season.

“It’s just fully giving you this nostalgic feeling that you are on a foreign land, but you feel like you’re in the Philippines,” Francisco said. “It’s one thing that we really look forward to celebrating every year.”

Francisco also said organizers are hoping to share the traditions of a Filipino Christmas with New Yorkers.

“Gift-giving is such a special way to show love and appreciation, especially during Christmas. For Filipino families, it’s more than just exchanging presents—it’s a meaningful tradition that truly captures the holiday spirit and brings everyone closer together. We hope to share it with New Yorkers.”

The event also aims to promote the Philippines as a tourist destination by introducing non-Filipino people to the food and culture of the Philippines. It also provides a number of Filipino businesses in New York City with exposure to new customers, Francisco said.

She said many of the participating vendors do not yet have brick-and-mortar locations, meaning the festival offers them an excellent opportunity to connect with new audiences and showcase their talents.

Francisco said organizers are conservatively estimating that 5,000 people will visit the festival over the weekend.