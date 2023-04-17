You are reading

Bloodied suspect wanted for stabbing, punching straphanger inside Astoria subway station: NYPD

Police have released photos of a suspect wanted for stabbing and punching a straphanger at an Astoria subway station last month (Photos: NYPD and Michael Dorgan)

 April 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released photos of a suspect — whose hands and clothing appear to be covered in blood — wanted for allegedly stabbing and punching a straphanger at an Astoria subway station last month.

The alleged incident took place inside the Broadway and 31st Street station on March 23 at around 3:30 a.m., after the 43-year-old victim disembarked an N train and got into a heated argument with the suspect, according to police.

The argument soon turned violent with the assailant allegedly punching the victim multiple times in the face and then slashing him on the left hand with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The suspect then fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victim was transported by EMS to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.

Police on April 16 released two pictures of the man wanted for questioning. The suspect can be seen going through a subway turnstile carrying a plastic bag.

The photos show the assailant’s bloodied hands while the front of his hoody also appears to have been splattered with blood. The alleged perpetrator, who has long black hair, was wearing two hoodies, denim jeans and dark-colored shoes, according to the images.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The suspect (Photos: NYPD)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Rookie cop released from Jamaica Hospital nine days after he was shot in the line-of-duty

A wall of blue erupted into cheers and applause as NYPD Police Officer Brett Boller was released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on April 14, nine days after he was shot in the line of duty.

The 22-year-old rookie was on the job for just three months and was assigned to the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica when he and his partner, Officer Anthony Rock, responded to an altercation on board an MTA bus on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5.

Read More
0
Load More Articles