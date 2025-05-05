You are reading

Asia in a Bite brings two-day food festival to Culture Lab LIC for Mother’s Day weekend

Asia in a Bite Food Fest is coming to LIC for the first time. Photo credit: Asia in a Bite Food Fest.

May 5, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The Asia in a Bite Food Fest is making its Queens debut on May 10 and 11, bringing bold flavors and cultural celebration to the world’s most diverse—and delicious—borough.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Culture Lab LIC, a fitting venue in a neighborhood known for its rich and growing tapestry of Asian cuisine, from authentic Hunan spots to poké bowls and sushi bars.

Timed to coincide with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the two-day event will feature more than 30 food vendors from Queens and beyond, offering a mouthwatering tour of Asian dishes, drinks, and desserts.

Korean fried chicken at Asia in a Bite Food Fest. Photo courtesy of Asia in a Bite Food Fest Instagram.

This marks the festival’s first expansion into new cities following the success of its inaugural event last year at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in Rash Field, Maryland. The 2025 tour kicked off in April in Ashburn, Virginia, and now makes its way to Long Island City, with a final stop back in Maryland at the end of May.

Asia in a Bite Food Fest was founded to celebrate Asian culture through food, community, and shared experiences. The event offers more than just a tasting tour—it’s a space for families and friends to connect, explore, and appreciate the diversity and richness of Asian traditions in a vibrant, welcoming setting.

Sweets from Chan Bei Mei desserts. Photo courtesy of Asia in a Bite Food Fest Instagram.

The family-friendly festival will feature a wide variety of mouthwatering offerings, including bubble tea from Koi Tea, candied Tanghulu and other sweets from Chan Bei Mei, savory Japanese ramen from Dashi Ramen, handmade bao buns from Mao’s Bao, Asian fusion pancakes and street eats from The Sister House, and indulgent ice cream and bubble tea treats from Tzone Dessert Bar—with many more vendors rounding out the lineup.

Photo courtesy of Asia in a Bite Food Fest Instagram.

With its vibrant flavors and lively atmosphere, the event at Culture Lab makes for the perfect weekend outing, especially for those looking for a fun and flavorful way to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The event will feature live performances for guests to immerse themselves in Asian culture—photo courtesy of Asia in a Bite Food Fest.

The festival is free to attend, and food is reasonably priced from each vendor. The celebration will also include live performances and music for guests to truly immerse themselves in the beauty of Asian culture. 

Photo courtesy of Asia in a Bite Food Fest.

The event will take place at Culture Lab LIC, located at 5-25 46th Ave. in Long Island City, just steps from the waterfront and easily accessible by the NYC Ferry and 7 train.

For tickets and more information about Asia in a Bite Food Fest, including the full vendor lineup and future tour stops, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @asiainabite.

 

