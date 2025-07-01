Ravenswood man charged in pepper spray attack on mother and baby aboard M train: NYPD

July 1, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Ravenswood Houses man was arrested by the NYPD Warrant Squad on June 26 and booked at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows, where he was charged with assault for a pepper spray attack on a mother and baby on an M train in Long Island City.

Edward Vargas, 34, of 12th Street, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on the night of June 26 on a complaint charging him with assault in the second and third degrees, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly pepper-spraying a 25-year-old mother and her 11-month-old daughter on board a southbound M train approaching the Court Square subway station.

According to the charges, on Friday, June 20, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Vargas approached the mother on the southbound platform of the 36th Street M and R station and asked to use her cell phone to make a call. The woman ignored him. She boarded the next train with her baby, and Vargas followed, sitting across from them. He allegedly pulled out a pepper spray can from a black bag and sprayed her and the baby in their faces, causing a burning sensation to the woman’s eyes, difficulty breathing, and redness to her face, according to the criminal complaint. The baby started crying and had redness on her face and arms.

Vargas fled the Court Square station on foot in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the location and transported the victims to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria for substantial pain and redness to their eyes and face, police said.

“It is particularly outrageous when our children are attacked,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant chose to retaliate against the victims with pepper spray because he did not get what he wanted. Families have every right to use the subway safely without fear of random violence.”

Vargas was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez, who set bail at $50,000 cash and $150,000 bond. Two full orders of protection were issued. If convicted, Vargas faces up to seven years in prison.

The Ravenswood Houses resident is no stranger to law enforcement. In 2023, he was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot a woman inside her home, according to law enforcement sources. He was charged with menacing in that case.