Armed suspects wanted for snatching $15K gold chain from man in Long Island City: NYPD

Aug. 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a gold chain worth $15,000 from a man in Long Island City during the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 12.

The suspects approached the 22-year-old victim at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 21st Street at around 2:10 a.m. before pulling out firearms, cops said. Holding the man at gunpoint, the alleged perpetrators snatched the man’s chain and then fled the scene in two separate vehicles.

The NYPD said the chain is worth is valued at around $15,000

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police released grainy images of the suspects wanted for questioning on Wednesday, Aug. 17, along with images of the two vehicles they used to flee the scene in.

