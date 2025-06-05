Armed robbers terrorize LIC condo residents and steal French Bulldogs in crime spree: NYPD

June 5, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for the armed robbers who terrorized residents on a block in the Court Square section and stole two French Bulldogs from the condo of one of the victims.

The two-man crime spree began around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, opposite 41-25 Crane Street as a white car pulled up alongside a 27-year-old man. Video surveillance captured the moment the driver got out to shake the victim’s hand and began to pull him towards the vehicle.

A passenger got out of the car and pulled out a firearm, and threatened the victim as the driver forced him into the car. Once inside, the victim was punched repeatedly, causing minor injuries, police said Tuesday.

The suspects forcibly removed his iPhone and $800 in cash before they let him out and drove off in an unknown direction. The victim was privately transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria for treatment of his injuries.

Later that same evening, the same two men returned to Crane Street at around p.m. and pulled up alongside a 31-year-old man. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun while his accomplice punched and kicked the victim multiple times before taking his iPhone and keys before driving off in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The suspects came back to Crane Street for a third time that day at around 10 p.m. and went into a condo building at the corner of Jackson Avenue. They entered the residence of their second victim using the stolen keys and abducted two French Bulldogs, a 4-year-old named Pinky and a 3-year-old named Cookie Monster. Before leaving, the perpetrators removed some of the victim’s clothing before taking off in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported after the burglary.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect harassing their first victim and described one as having a light complexion. 20-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black facemask. His accomplice is described as having a dark complexion, 25-30 years old, 6 feet tall, and approximately 2220 pounds. He wore a gray baseball cap, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 1, the 108th Precinct has reported 69 robberies so far in 2025, 38 fewer than the 107 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 35.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Burglaries are also down in the precinct with 91 reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 98 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 7.1%, according to CompStat. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 117 reported so far in 2025, 13 more than the 104 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.5%, according to CompStat.