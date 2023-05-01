You are reading

Woman groped repeatedly while riding Q60 bus in Sunnyside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly groped a woman on board a Q60 bus in Sunnyside last week. (NYPD)

May 1, 2023, By Bill Parry

An MTA bus rider was groped in broad daylight while onboard a Q60 traveling along Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside last week.

The 18-year-old woman was sitting on the bus as it neared 44th Street just 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, when a man sat beside her. The suspect grabbed the teenager’s upper inner thigh several times “without permission to do so,” police said. The victim told him several times to stop before she exited the bus to get away from him. She was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday and described him as having a light complexion with a black beard and black hair with a close cut on the sides, approximately 25 to 30 years old and around 5’5” to 5′ 6.”

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark sweatpants with white stripes down the legs, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

