View the April 8 solar eclipse from Long Island City

Apr. 1, 2024 By Athena Dawson

Something out of this world is coming to Queens. Make sure to look up (with protective glasses) on Apr. 8, as the partial solar eclipse will make its way to New York City.

The full path of obstruction will not be on display for city goers, but that does not mean you will not have quite the site to behold next Monday.

Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City, located at 4-44 47th Rd., is an excellent choice in Queens for spectating on April 8.

A NASA map shows the moon will cover around 90% of the sun in Queens by 3:30 p.m. The eclipse will start from 2:12 p.m. and end around 4:30 p.m..

According to NASA, Aug. 2044, a distant 20 years from now, will be the next total eclipse in the U.S.

The eclipse event, dubbed the “Great North American Eclipse,” is uniquely historic due to the high level of viewing accessibility across the country. NASA says this year’s path is much wider than the previous eclipse in 2017.

Parts of upstate New York, including Buffalo and Rochester, and other cities across the country will get a front row seat to the full solar eclipse next week.

Governor Hochul announced that New York state parks will host numerous eclipse viewing events, gearing up for April 8.

Anyone interested in viewing a solar eclipse must take precautions to protect their eyesight. According to NASA, “viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.” Spectators can pick up free eclipse glasses from MyEyeDoctor in Astoria, at 38-03 Broadway, or at their other locations throughout the city.

The Queens Public Library will also be distributing free glasses on a first-come first-serve basis. The giveaway is part of a partnership between the libraries and the National Esports Association which launched a “Look Up!” public safety campaign to encourage New Yorkers to safely view the solar eclipse.