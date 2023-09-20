Very Good Gym gears up for its one-year anniversary in Long Island City

Sept. 20, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

Very Good Gym’s second location is extending an invitation to its clients and the public for a lively celebration as the gym is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary on Sept. 30.

The gym is encouraging families to head to its Long Island City location at 10-14 47th Road from 2 to 5 p.m. for an afternoon filled with refreshments, food and good times with gym staff.

The gym is fully equipped and dedicated to providing specialized training that accommodates every client while promoting a sense of community or family.

According to Travis Hsieh, owner of Very Good Gym, the “surprising sense of community growth and loyalty” that led to his location in Park Slope becoming a neighborhood staple led to the expansion to Long Island City.

Through their first year in Long Island City, Hsieh grew his team to create an environment that would be welcoming and accommodating to all by providing personalized training from an inclusive list of instructors who specialized in strength training, martial arts, gymnastics and dance.

“We strive for assistance and to be accessible, no matter the background or age,” said Hsieh.

Adding to the gym’s diverse offerings are yoga classes taught by Elizabeth Stewart, an adult yoga teacher with 23 years of experience, and Jeanette Prostowich, a family and children’s yoga instructor with 10 years of experience.

Extending to clinical instruction, Dr. Ryan Oommen’s Vitality Physical Therapy is a one-on-one orthopedic clinic within the gym that ensures each patient has an hour of individualized fitness-oriented care.

As Very Good Gym gets closer to celebrating this milestone, they are welcoming the public to train with them and their party attendees to a “simple social night with drinks and small bites,” as they aim to “have more community growth” and a push to the “cultural sense,” Hsieh said.