Long Island City’s The Bold hits 100% occupancy, leasing ramps up at sister building, The Italic

May 1, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

The Bold, a 28-story residential tower with 164 residences, has officially reached full occupancy, less than a year after leasing first launched on July 24, 2024.

Located at 27-01 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City’s Court Square, The Bold’s 164 residences range in size from studios to three-bedroom units. Fifty of the units are affordable homes.

The announcement of The Bold reaching full occupancy was made by American Lions, a joint venture between the real estate developer Fetner Properties and the real estate agency Lions Group. Leasing and marketing for the building was handled by Modern Spaces. The building was designed by SLCE Architects.

The Bold’s units offer flexible floor plans, helping to attract residents to the building’s modern feel and condo-stye finishes.

Amenities available to residents there include a golf simulator room, a gym with a rock-climbing wall and top-of-the-line equipment, a modern lounge with multiple televisions, a media room with couches and a large television and a party room that features a kitchen/bar area and curated art and books.

With The Bold now fully leased, American Lions have now turned their attention to its sister building, The Italic, at 26-38 Jackson Ave.

“We’re thrilled to see The Bold reach full occupancy. The strong demand we saw speaks both to the building’s thoughtful design and Long Island City’s growing appeal, which is carrying over directly into interest at The Italic,” Fetner Properties President and CEO Hal Fetner said. “The neighborhood is thriving, and it is very rewarding to have played a small role in its evolution.”

Modern Spaces is handling the leasing and marketing for that building as well. Leasing was launched for The Italic’s 363 units, including 109 affordable units, earlier this year. SLCE Architects also designed this building.

“Lions Group has been developing in Long Island City for over two decades and have found the neighborhood to be the perfect mix for residents at all stages of life,” Lions Group President Aaron Shirian said. “We’re very happy with the warm reception The Bold received and are confident The Italic will fill the void for those who missed out at The Bold.”

Each unit at The Italic will have washers and dryers, floor-to-ceiling windows, high-end kitchen appliances and top-of-the-line finishes.

Other amenities found at The Italic include two bay golf simulators, a basketball court, dedicated coworking spaces and a rooftop terrace.

Both The Bold and The Italic are located within close proximity to multiple cultural institutions in Long Island City, including the Noguchi Museum, the Museum of Modern Art PS1 and Socrates Sculpture Park. There are also several parks in the area, including Gantry Plaza State Park, Hunter’s Point South Park, Murray Playground, McKenna Triangle, Court Square Park and Rafferty Triangle.

The Bold and The Italic offer direct access to the Court Square subway station, which services the 7, E, M and G trains, as well as direct access to the Queensboro Plaza subway station, which services the 7, N and W trains. The Ferry at Gantry Plaza and Hunter’s Point South is also nearby. There are bus stops in the area for the B62, Q39 and Q67 lines.