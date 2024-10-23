Furry ghouls set to take over Long Island City on Nov. 2 for Halloween Pet Parade

Oct. 23, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

TF Cornerstone will present its first-ever Halloween Pet Parade in Long Island City at the beginning of November, giving pet owners a chance to dress their furry companions in the Halloween spirit.

The Halloween Pet Parade, presented in partnership with Culture Lab LIC and JoJo & Co Pet Club, will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the newly opened Malt Drive Park at 55-1 2nd St., on the Newtown Creek waterfront.

A panel of judges, including Culture Lab’s Director of Marketing and Events Dawn DeVito and representatives from a number of animal rescues and supply stores, will select a limited number of contestants to advance to a final round, with the top three winners to be selected based on crowd applause.

Anyone interested in submitting their pet for the parade must register before the event and should plan to arrive at the entrance of Malt Drive Park at 2nd Street and 56th Avenue by noon.

A number of festivities will kick off at noon, with attendees free to explore booths operated by various local partners offering activities, refreshments, demos, and giveaways throughout the event.

Santa Chiara Caffe, for example, will be serving food, beverages and Halloween-themed dog treats for the occasion, while Velvet Turtle Events will be running a photobooth to allow pet owners to commemorate their pet’s festive costume.

Every Last One Rescue will also run a booth at the event, providing attendees with information about the rescue’s work and allowing people to make donations. Attendees will also be able to meet some of the rescue’s pups currently up for adoption.

Pet product vendor Fuzi will sell a variety of unique pet products on the day, while Chase the Wheels will demonstrate its mobile dog runs.

Little Chonk, famous for its dog backpack carrier, will also be in attendance at the event. At the same time, attendees will have the chance to meet Maxine the Corgi, a social media sensation that helped launch has amassed more than 1.3 million followers and helped launch Little Chonk’s dog backpacks.

JoJo & Co will also have some free merchandise and pet swag for the occasion.

There will be prizes for the three best-dressed pets in the parade, including a $185 dog bed from Fuzi, a gift card for a 30-minute session at Chase the Wheels, and a gift basket from Bond Vet.

For those who do not wish to enter their pet but are still interested in attending the event, organizers recommend registering for the event and cheering on from the sidelines.