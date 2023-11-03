Teen robbed at knifepoint at Long Island City 7 train stop: NYPD

Nov. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A teenager was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight on Oct. 30 inside the 33rd Street-Rawson Street subway station in Long Island City, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are searching for a stranger who approached the 14-year-old victim just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30 and allegedly pulled out a knife before forcefully snatching his necklace, police said. The crook fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Nov. 2 and described him as having black hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a black bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 108th Precinct has reported 219 robberies so far in 2023, 58 more than the 161 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 36%, according to the most recent CompStat report.