You are reading

Teen robbed at knifepoint at Long Island City 7 train stop: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed a kid at knifepoint in a Long Island City subway station. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Nov. 3, 2023 By Bill Parry

A teenager was robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight on Oct. 30 inside the 33rd Street-Rawson Street subway station in Long Island City, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are searching for a stranger who approached the 14-year-old victim just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 30 and allegedly pulled out a knife before forcefully snatching his necklace, police said. The crook fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Nov. 2 and described him as having black hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with a black bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 108th Precinct has reported 219 robberies so far in 2023, 58 more than the 161 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 36%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Nov. 2, 2023 By Nevine Salameh

This weekend in Queens is filled with celebrations and entertainment for all to attend. With the Festival of Lights coming this weekend, as well as stage and screen productions, this weekend is set with amusement. Here are some events to add to your weekend plans.

Read More
0
Load More Articles